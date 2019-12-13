Home

POWERED BY

Services
House of Eberhardt Funeral Home - Akron
472 W Turkey Foot Lake Rd.
Akron, OH 44319
(330) 644-5005
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
House of Eberhardt Funeral Home - Akron
472 W Turkey Foot Lake Rd.
Akron, OH 44319
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
4:00 PM
House of Eberhardt Funeral Home - Akron
472 W Turkey Foot Lake Rd.
Akron, OH 44319
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Markel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James B. Markel


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James B. Markel Obituary
James B. Markel was born on December 17, 1956, and was called to paradise on December 8, 2019. James was the son of the late Stephen and Helen Markel. He was a very proud graduate of St. Sebastian, Archbishop Hoban, and Akron University. He enjoyed working as an outstanding salesman in the food industry for many years and traveled the world making many lifelong friends. He loved boats, cars, fishing, classic rock, a good laugh, sharing stories, helping his fellow man, and most importantly, family. James is survived by his loving children: son, James S. Markel, and daughters, Jennifer A. Mollric and Laura R. Markel. He is further survived by his siblings, Stephen Markel, Bernard Markel, Elaine Shean and several nieces and nephews. We ask that James be remembered by the generosity, joy, and love he shared with so many. Memorial Service will be held Sunday, December 15, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at House of Eberhardt Funeral Home, 472 W. Turkeyfoot Lk. Rd. (Rt. 619), Portage Lakes. Family and friends will be received Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -