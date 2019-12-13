|
|
James B. Markel was born on December 17, 1956, and was called to paradise on December 8, 2019. James was the son of the late Stephen and Helen Markel. He was a very proud graduate of St. Sebastian, Archbishop Hoban, and Akron University. He enjoyed working as an outstanding salesman in the food industry for many years and traveled the world making many lifelong friends. He loved boats, cars, fishing, classic rock, a good laugh, sharing stories, helping his fellow man, and most importantly, family. James is survived by his loving children: son, James S. Markel, and daughters, Jennifer A. Mollric and Laura R. Markel. He is further survived by his siblings, Stephen Markel, Bernard Markel, Elaine Shean and several nieces and nephews. We ask that James be remembered by the generosity, joy, and love he shared with so many. Memorial Service will be held Sunday, December 15, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at House of Eberhardt Funeral Home, 472 W. Turkeyfoot Lk. Rd. (Rt. 619), Portage Lakes. Family and friends will be received Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019