TOGETHER AGAIN James B. Raines, at the age of 90, passed away on January 17, 2020. Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary K. Raines and grandson, Eric G. Raines, he was born on February 10, 1929 to Harold C. and Maciel F. Raines. James joined the Navy at an early age and served in WWII. He then rejoined the Army and served as a Corporal during the Korean War. James married Mary K. Richards on August 27, 1948 in Palmroy, Ohio. He is survived by brother, Phillip (Goldia) Raines; brothers-in-law, Emmit (Bernice) Richards and Jennings Richards. Together, James and Mary have three surviving children, James B. Raines II (Carmen Geary), Michael (Elaine) Raines and Debbie (Brett) Garrison; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. James was a Golden Glove boxer for the Navy/Army and was an avid golfer. James was a Quality Controller for A and C Welding and Fabrication, retiring at the age of 86. The family gives a special thanks to friends John, Kimmy, Billy and Rose and to all the caregivers at Summa Hospice in home care. Funeral services have taken place. Interment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 30, 2020
