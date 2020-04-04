|
On April 1, 2020, James Barry suddenly left this earth. He was born December 16,1952 to the late John and Mary Barry and raised in Akron. Jim was a kind and gentle man with a strong love for his family and those he helped. He was a guiding influence on so many people in the world of addiction. His wry sense of humor was a welcome addition to any gathering. He had a keen sense of sports, politics and current events. Preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Mark, Mary Ann, Claire and Thomas, he leaves to cherish his memory, sisters, Jeannine Marks (Steve) of Akron, Maureen Rocha of California; brothers, John (Rosemary) of Arizona, Matt (Chris) of Akron, Daniel of Texas; other relatives and friends. There will be a private service at a later date. If you wish to remember Jim, please do something nice for someone or make a donation to the Packard Institute, 461 W. Market St., Akron, OH 44303 or an organization close to your heart. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 4, 2020