Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
131 N. Canton Rd
Akron, OH
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
131 N. Canton Rd
Akron, OH
James Blevins Obituary
James "Bud" Blevins

James "Bud" Blevins, 79, passed away June 26, 2019 with his family by his side. Born in Washington County, Virginia to Melvin and Blanche (McNeil) Blevins, he resided in both Virginia and the Barberton, Ohio area all of his life. Bud was an Electrical Supervisor at The University of Akron, retiring after 27 years. He enjoyed watching all sports (most especially the Indians), playing cards and board games, working in the yard and spending time with his family.

In addition to his parents, Bud was preceded in death by his daughter, Sue Blevins, and sister, Jessie Offield. He will be sadly missed by his wife of 53 years, Helen; children, Bob (Robin) Blevins, Mike Duke, Jim (Jeanine) Blevins, Patricia (Marcus) Eggleston, Nathan Ervin, Janet (Kevin) Dean, Penny Scholl; 22 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; siblings, Carl (Kathy), Fred (Betty), Brenda (Ty) Fowler, Roger (Alyce), Jeff, Rick, Sue; many nieces, nephews, close friends and his "boys", Jo Jo and Ozzie.

Family and friends are invited to visit from 1 to 2 p.m. TODAY, June 29, 2019 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd, Akron, Ohio. A Celebration of Bud's Life will immediately follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Bill White officiating.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 29, 2019
