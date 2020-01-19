Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Services
Dunn-Quigley Funeral Home
811 Grant Street
Akron, OH 44311
(330) 253-8121
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dunn-Quigley Funeral Home
811 Grant St.
Akron, OH
James Brent Melton


1963 - 2020
James Brent Melton Obituary
James Brent Melton, age 56, passed away on Wednesday January 15, 2020. Brent was born in Cuyahoga Falls on May 13, 1963 to Jesse R. and Janet L. Melton. Brent graduated from Green High School and worked at the family business, Universal Plating Inc. in Akron, Ohio. Some of his favorite pastimes included drag racing his cars and bikes, snowmobiling, motorcycle trips with his friends, golfing, and fishing with his daughter. He was preceded in death by his father, Jesse R. Melton; and brother, Jesse Ray Jr. Brent is survived by his daughter, Whitney Merkle (Israel); mother, Janet Melton; and brother, Jeffrey Melton (Eileen). Family and friends will gather on Monday, January 20, 2020 from 5 - 8 p.m. at Dunn-Quigley Funeral Home (811 Grant St., Akron, OH 44311).
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 19, 2020
