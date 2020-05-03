James joined his beloved wife, Barbara on April 29, 2020. I hope you're ready Babs. This untimely event was due to his desire to tap out of Skype calls and window visits from his children and grandchildren. He is survived by his five children, Elizabeth (Steve) Scannapieco, Marykay (James) Bryan, Margaret (Patrick) Miller, Joseph (Caroline) Ess, Christine (Timothy) Canan; along with his grandchildren, Daniel (Elizabeth), Emily, Kaitlyn, Elissa, David, Elaina, Brendan, James, Rowan, Jessica, Eamon, Allison; along with his sister-in-law, Kathryn (Pfromm) Lambacher; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Dad's journey on earth began December 7, 1928, from the Great Depression to the pandemic. As the youngest of five children in a challenging time frame of history, he only taught us of the joy during the early years of his life. His stories included chasing after the ice man's truck for ice chips, learning to swim at "bare-butt creek," and making a lot of money selling newspapers on Pearl Harbor Day. These memories were amusing and brought us to the understanding that even in the most challenging times, you can still have fun. Serving proudly in the Navy during the Korean War, James saw the world and determined that there really was no place like home. James was also a member of the IBEW for over 70 years with his employment at Bellows Sign Company in Akron, Ohio. While his love of music took him to the St. Vincent-St. Mary's choir as a member for many years, he developed even more musicality with those of us who lived with him-mostly while he was singing in the shower. The St. Vincent-St. Mary's choir may not be able to sing for you now, but the choir in heaven with-all of the angels on key! At this time, we may not be able to have a large funeral or celebration of life for James, but we will still mourn, laugh, and cry. We also recognize the gift of care given to James at The Gardens of Cuyahoga Falls. To the wonderful nurses and aides who gave him and his family so much loving regard these last few years: you will all remain part of our family. James' legacy as a husband, father, and a man will impact us forever as the greatest gift one can give, and we can only hope he is as proud of us as we are him. James would want us to join in his eternal petition: Rah Rah lizard poop! PRIVATE Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be immediately following at Holy Cross Cemetery in Akron at 11:15 a.m. Due to current pandemic and social distancing guidelines, all services are for immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, your donation to Cooper Cancer Center at Akron City Hospital would be gratefully appreciated.









