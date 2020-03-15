|
James C. Fisk, 79, went to be with his Savior on March 12, 2020 after many years of suffering following a hemorrhagic stroke. Jim was born on November 27, 1940, in Chicago, Illinois, the only child of James and Beth (Cole) Fisk. Jim's early years were spent in Chicago until the family moved to Michigan City, Indiana, when he was ten. Jim graduated from Elston High School in '58 and then began his college studies at Purdue University, completed his undergrad degree at Ball State University, and received his master's degree from Kent State University. The first few years of his career were spent in the classroom, but the bulk of his 40 years was as a guidance counselor. He retired from the Ravenna school system in 2003. Jim's passion was collecting and collect he did. His collections ranged from pianos, music boxes, nickelodeons, jukeboxes, and victrolas, to name a few. Flying large model airplanes was a fun time for him. Jim enjoyed barbershop singing and was a member of SPEBSQSA. He performed with the Akron Derbytown Chorus for many years. He was a member of both Nativity Catholic Church in Akron and St. Peter's Catholic Church in Millersburg, Ohio. Preceded in death by his parents; Jim will be remembered by his wife of 26 years, Joan Killian Fisk; her daughters, Jen Fath Pham (Hai), Sara Fath Benoit (Mike); the four grandchildren whom he loved unconditionally, Hannah Benoit, Natalie Pham, Jack Benoit, and Ethan Pham and his brother-in-law and wife, Tim and Aleta Killian and their family. A special thank you to Sue Obrad, Jim's kind, loving, and dedicated caregiver and friend these last nine years. Visitation will be Friday, March 20, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Anthony Funeral Home of Green, 4178 Massillon Rd. (corner of Massillon and Steese Roads, entrance off Steese). Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 21, at 11:00 a.m. at Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church, 2425 Myersville Rd. in Akron, where the family will receive friends for one hour prior. Interment following at Greenlawn Cemetery Northdale St., Uniontown.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 15, 2020