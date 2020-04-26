|
James Carmichael passed away on April 13, 2020. James was preceded in death by parents, Ruby and Paul Sr. Carmichael and brother, Paul Carmichael Jr. James leaves to cherish his memory brother, Terry Anderson; extended family, Howard and Lucille Kinstlinger; special friend, Flora Wilks and a host of other relatives and friends. In response to COVID-19 a private graveside service will be held at Lakewood Cemetery. A public memorial will be held at a later date. 330-836-2725
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 26, 2020