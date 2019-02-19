Home

Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Grace Baptist Church
704 N. Firestone Blvd.
Akron , OH
James "Randy" Crew

James "Randy" Crew, 64, of Akron, Ohio, passed away 2-14-2019.

Randy graduated from Mogadore High School in 1972. He always enjoyed time with family and friends and loved painting and playing the drums.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Connie and his Dad, Jim. He is survived by his Mom, Margie; siblings, Ronnie (Shirley), Jan, Rick (Mary), Deb (Donnie); stepchildren, Sue, Bob, Chip, Misty, and Jenni; many grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, Feb. 21 at 2 p.m. at Grace Baptist Church, 704 N. Firestone Blvd., Akron 44306. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Grace Baptist Church Benevolent Fund in Randy's name.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 19, 2019
