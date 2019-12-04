|
|
James T. Curley, 76, of Cuyahoga Falls, passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. James was born in Steinman, VA on August 25, 1943 to Robert and Bessie Curley. James retired from Chrysler after 42 years of service. He enjoyed fishing, bowling, playing Dominoes, and listening to jazz. He will be dearly missed by his friends and family. Preceding him in death were his parents and brother, Earl. Left to cherish his memory are his children, James T. Curley Jr., Richard Lewis Curley, Kenneth Darnell Curley, Michael (Cynthia) Curley; siblings, Bobby Anne Curley, Robert Curley Jr., Alfred (Phyllis) Lewis Curley, all from the Akron area, Irene (William) Forrester of Nashville, TN, Harold Curley, Joe (Detra) Curley, Claudette Grimes; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A special thank you to the Angels at Akron City Hospital on floor 3 E. Condolences may be sent to his son, Michael Curley, P.O. Box 3751, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44221. Calling hours will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., with a service at 12 p.m. Interment to follow at Mt. Peace Cemetery. www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 4, 2019