James D. Durkin
James M. Durkin, 88, passed away September 24th, 2020. He was born on his grandfather's farm in Mogadore, Ohio and lived in Akron his entire life. He served in the United States Air Force. Jim was an Akron firefighter, retiring after 30 years of service. As a member of St. Francis de Sales Parish, he was a Eucharistic minister and was the volunteer coordinator for the bagged lunch program at St. Bernard's Church for 23 years. Jim loved a simple life and cherished his time with his wife, children and grandchildren. In retirement he enjoyed a round of golf with close friends and vacationing with his family. Jim is survived by his wife Nancy of 63 years; sisters, Barb (Vern) Dannemiller, Rita (Don) Peterman, and Sr. Marian Durkin CSA; children, Jim (Laura), John, (Carolyn), Suzanne (Greg) Burrington, Jeff (Cathie), Joe (Elisa), Jerry (Katie); grandchildren, Alicia, Nicholas, Joey, Ellie, Matthew, John, Marissa, Mikey, Francis, Stefi, Gabi, Charlie, Elaina, Anna, Bridget, Charlotte and many cousins, nieces and nephews . Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 30th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Francis de Sales Church, 4019 Manchester Road, Akron, Ohio 44319. Interment will follow at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Family and friends will be received Tuesday, September 29th from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at House of Eberhardt Funeral Home, 472 W. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd. (Rt. 619), New Franklin, Ohio. The Akron fire department will conduct the Last Alarm service to conclude the calling hours. In lieu of flowers, if so desired, memorials may be made to Saint Francis de Sales School, or the American Cancer Society. Due to Covid-19, we respectively request that those attending calling hours and Funeral Mass will practice social distancing and wear face masks. If you are unable to attend or do not wish to attend, we understand and all love and prayers will be appreciated.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
House of Eberhardt Funeral Home - Akron
SEP
29
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
House of Eberhardt Funeral Home - Akron
SEP
30
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Francis de Sales Church
Funeral services provided by
House of Eberhardt Funeral Home - Akron
472 W Turkey Foot Lake Rd.
Akron, OH 44319
(330) 644-5005
