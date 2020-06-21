"Jimmy" James D. Ferguson II "Jimmy" passed away June 14, 2020. Born August 21, 1969 in Barberton, Ohio he was a graduate of Barberton High School Class of 1988. He served 4 years in the U.S. Army serving Kuwait. James was last employed with City of Barberton. He was a member of St. Ashworth Temple COGIC. He was preceded in death by wife, Sabrina Jean Antonetti-Ferguson; brother, Marlin "Roy" Ferguson Sr.; grandparents, James and Leila Ferguson and grandmother, Edith "Mama" Perdue. He leaves to cherish his memory forever children, James D. Ferguson II (Jade), Jacquelyn D. Ferguson (Cordell); grandchildren, Nevaeh Jay and Darnell (DJ) Ferguson and Lauryn Dior Cobb; parents, March and Barbara Ferguson of Barberton, Ohio; brothers, March (Neadra) Ferguson of Akron, Josh (Lisa) Ferguson of Barberton and Wayne (Marquida) McCraney of Akron: sisters, Teresa (William) Allison, Lisa (Ronald) Peake of Akron and Robyn (Keith) Neloms; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral services will be Wednesday, June 24th, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., 44306 where the family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Min. Marcus Sam Lowe, Eulogizing. Interment, Lakewood Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to 398 Dan Street, Barberton, OH 44203.