Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
3553 Northdale Street
Uniontown, OH 44685
(330) 733-6271
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
3553 Northdale Street
Uniontown, OH 44685
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
3553 Northdale Street
Uniontown, OH 44685
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Westminster Presbyterian Church
1250 West Exchange Street
Akron, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Gray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James D. Gray


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James D. Gray Obituary
James D. Gray

James D. Gray, 79, of Springfield Township (Summit Co.), passed away on March 18, 2019.

The family will receive visitors at the Hopkins Lawver UNIONTOWN Funeral Home, 3553 Northdale Street NW, on Thursday, March 21, 2019 (TODAY) from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 to 8 p.m. A Funeral service will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1250 West Exchange Street, Akron, on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment will follow the funeral service at Hillside Memorial Park, 1025 Canton Road, Akron. Memorial contributions may be made to Kent State University Foundation, P.O. Box 5190, Kent, OH 44242, or online at givetokent.org. Please indicate #11800 College of Education Developmental Fund. (Hopkins Lawver, UNIONTOWN, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now