James D. Gray
James D. Gray, 79, of Springfield Township (Summit Co.), passed away on March 18, 2019.
The family will receive visitors at the Hopkins Lawver UNIONTOWN Funeral Home, 3553 Northdale Street NW, on Thursday, March 21, 2019 (TODAY) from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 to 8 p.m. A Funeral service will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1250 West Exchange Street, Akron, on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment will follow the funeral service at Hillside Memorial Park, 1025 Canton Road, Akron. Memorial contributions may be made to Kent State University Foundation, P.O. Box 5190, Kent, OH 44242, or online at givetokent.org. Please indicate #11800 College of Education Developmental Fund. (Hopkins Lawver, UNIONTOWN, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 21, 2019