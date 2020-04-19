Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Resources
More Obituaries for James Korosa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James D. Korosa

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James D. Korosa Obituary
James D. Korosa, 77, passed away April 11, 2020 at Meadow Wind Health Care Center in Massillon, Ohio. Born in Akron, Ohio, he was a lifelong area resident and retired from Babcock & Wilcox, where he worked as a welder. Preceded in death by his parents, Jimie and Elizabeth Korosa. Survived by children, Bill Lewis, Theresa Bushkill, Dan (Bonnie) Korosa, Dave Korosa; siblings Susan (Chuck) Ferencz, Robert Korosa, Kathy (Jim) McDermott, and Karen (Bob) Selzer. He loved fishing, aquariums, raising tropical fish, and his Fats Domino records. James will be missed by all who knew and loved him. The family will not be celebrating his life at this time due to the Covid-19 virus. The family asks that instead of making a donation, hug the people you can, tell the ones you can't you love them, and reach out to anyone you haven't talked to in a while.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now