|
|
James D. Korosa, 77, passed away April 11, 2020 at Meadow Wind Health Care Center in Massillon, Ohio. Born in Akron, Ohio, he was a lifelong area resident and retired from Babcock & Wilcox, where he worked as a welder. Preceded in death by his parents, Jimie and Elizabeth Korosa. Survived by children, Bill Lewis, Theresa Bushkill, Dan (Bonnie) Korosa, Dave Korosa; siblings Susan (Chuck) Ferencz, Robert Korosa, Kathy (Jim) McDermott, and Karen (Bob) Selzer. He loved fishing, aquariums, raising tropical fish, and his Fats Domino records. James will be missed by all who knew and loved him. The family will not be celebrating his life at this time due to the Covid-19 virus. The family asks that instead of making a donation, hug the people you can, tell the ones you can't you love them, and reach out to anyone you haven't talked to in a while.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 19, 2020