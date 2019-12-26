Home

POWERED BY

Services
M L Ford & Sons Funeral Home
4820 Charlotte Hwy
Lake Wylie, SC 29710
(803) 831-1909
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Good Shephard Church
13110 Moss Road
Charlotte, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Marcelli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James D. Marcelli


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James D. Marcelli Obituary
James Dennis Marcelli, 67, of Lake Wylie, SC, was born November 1, 1952 in Akron, Ohio, and passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Atrium Health, Pineville, NC. Memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Good Shephard Church, 13110 Moss Road, Charlotte, NC. Online condolences and full obituary may be seen at www.mlfordsons.com. M. L. Ford and Sons Funeral Home, Lake Wylie, SC is serving the family of James (Jim) Marcelli.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -