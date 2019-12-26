|
James Dennis Marcelli, 67, of Lake Wylie, SC, was born November 1, 1952 in Akron, Ohio, and passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Atrium Health, Pineville, NC. Memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Good Shephard Church, 13110 Moss Road, Charlotte, NC. Online condolences and full obituary may be seen at www.mlfordsons.com. M. L. Ford and Sons Funeral Home, Lake Wylie, SC is serving the family of James (Jim) Marcelli.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 26, 2019