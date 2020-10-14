Dr. James "Jim" David Mullen, age 71, of Kent, passed away on October 11th, 2020 at his home in Kent, Ohio and surrounded by family. Jim was born in Dayton, Ohio to James and Ruth (Bell) Mullen on December 21st, 1948. He graduated from Fairmont High School in Kettering, Ohio in 1966. Jim served in the United States Navy from 1971 to 1975 and earned an honorable discharge serving as a Corpsman. He earned his bachelor's degree from Miami University in 1977, a master's degree from Cleveland State University in 1980, and his Doctorate degree in psychology in from the University of Akron in 1998. Jim practice as a licensed psychologist including employment with The Cleveland Clinic Foundation, Portage Path Behavioral Health, the Veterans Administration/Canton Outpatient Clinic, and Reserve Psychological Consultants. Jim is survived by wife, Laura Mullen; children, Lisa Holliday, Dean (Theresa) Holliday, Brian [Khristin] Paisley, Patrick (Sarah) Paisley, and Abbey (Shawn) Russell; Jim is also survived by siblings, Susan (Bob) Reid, Connie (Steve) McCamman and Robert Mullen as well as grandchildren, Cory, Zachary, Claudia, Paul, Lucy, Ryan and Hannah. The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Joseph Koenig, Ashley Wyatt NP and Sharon, Lisa and the other infusion nurses at the Cooper Cancer Center/Summa Health System. Calling hours will be held at Bissler and Sons Funeral Home from 6 p.m. 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 15th, located at 628 W Main St., Kent, OH 44240. Funeral services will also be held at Bissler and Sons Funeral Home on October 16th, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Douglas Denton officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Jean and Milton Cooper Cancer Center at 330-375-3159 or at https://www.summahealth.org/foundation
. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.bisslerandsons.com
.