STOW -- James Daniel Lemmon, 67, went home to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on June 9, 2019.



James will be missed by his beloved wife of 45 years, Nancy; daughters, Kimberly (John) Kinsman and Kelly (Steve) Hunt; grandchildren, Tyler, Kamden, Brennan, Avery, Nolan, and Silas who loved their grandpa very much; brother, Thomas (Regina) Lemmon; brother-in-law, James (Dorothy) Palmer; nieces and nephews, Tommy, Jenny, Kate and Jon. James was preceded in death by his parents, Florence Lemmon Palmer, Robert Palmer, Thomas Lemmon Sr. and nephew, Dennis.



James graduated from Stow High School in 1970, received a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Kent State University and a Master of Arts in Religion degree from Liberty University. He retired after serving as President of PSL of America for eighteen years. Although he was raised and lived most of his life in Stow, James and Nancy built a home on Sandusky Bay (Marblehead) upon retirement to enjoy boating and the peacefulness of Lake Erie. They also enjoyed their home in Bonita Springs, Florida. His great joy in life was sharing his love for the Lord and teaching the Bible.



Friends are invited to Redmon Funeral Home, 3633 Darrow Rd., Stow for visitation Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m., and Pastor Jim Case will conduct the service there Thursday at 11 a.m.. Burial at Aurora Cemetery. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 11, 2019