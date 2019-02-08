|
James Donald Duncan, Sr.
Jim Duncan, Sr., 84, passed away February 4, 2019.
Funeral service will be held at 11 A.M. on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd. (SR619), Akron, Ohio 44319, with Rev. Warren Lowry officiating. Family and friends may call on Friday from 2 to 4 P.M. and 6 to 9 P.M. and on Saturday for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Hillside Memorial Park. Memorial contributions can be made in James' name to the Community Gospel Tabernacle, 181 E. State Street, Barberton, Ohio 44203. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 8, 2019