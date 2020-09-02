TOGETHER AGAIN James was born July 3, 1935 to Joseph and Maude Arnett and passed to his eternal home unexpectedly on Thursday, August 27, 2020. Jim was a graduate of Barberton High School, Class of 1953. His careers began when he joined the Marines in 1956 and came home in 1958 and took the Fireman's test. He fought fires, rode 911's as an EMT, did arson inspections and became Asst. Chief, retiring after 26 years at Station #1. Along with work, he took on the Scoutmaster position for Boy Scout Troop #100. Jim and his assistant, Robert Frutchey led many young men to become Eagle Scouts (including eight Ogonek brothers). He received the highest achievement in scouting, "Silver Beaver Award". Jim was a charter member of both, the barberton Christian Church, where he served as an elder and the Magic City Kiwanis Club. He also received the "Game Changer" award from the Barberton Community Foundation. Jim was preceded in death by wife, Melba (Grey); parents, Joseph and Maude; sister, Lucille Morell and brother-in-law, Earl Guseck. Survivors are his sister, Gladys Guseck; son, Derek Arnett; daughter, Robin Gardner; niece, Denise (Bill) Keller; nephew, Floyd Walters; grandchildren, Chelsea (Ryan) Miller, Reagan, Hayden, Dereyn, Aaron (Rachel) Cameron and Courtney; great-grandchildren, Whit, Athena and Addison; along with many cousins, family friends, Doreen Anderson and Eileen Arnett; along with many others. The family would like to express a special thank you to Linda Snyder and Frank and Dottie Bischoff for their special attention and love they showed him through the years. We would appreciate no flowers, but memorial be made to the Magical Theatre or Firestone Park Christian Church. The family will receive friends on Friday, September 4th from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton. The Last Alarm service will be at 5:30 p.m. Due to current circumstances masks are required. A private family service will be Saturday, with Pastor Richard Ferris and Pastor Carol Vaccariello officiating. Burial to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park with Military Honors.