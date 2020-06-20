THEN AND NOW MUNROE FALLS -- James E. "Jim" Butler, 76, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on June 17, 2020. Friends are invited to Redmon Funeral Home for visitation Tuesday, 6 to 8 p.m., where Pastor Matt Skifstad will conduct service Wednesday, 11 a.m. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing measures. Burial, Silver Springs Cemetery. FULL NOTICE TO APPEAR IN SUNDAY'S PAPER. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 20, 2020.