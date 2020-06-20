James E. Butler
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
THEN AND NOW MUNROE FALLS -- James E. "Jim" Butler, 76, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on June 17, 2020. Friends are invited to Redmon Funeral Home for visitation Tuesday, 6 to 8 p.m., where Pastor Matt Skifstad will conduct service Wednesday, 11 a.m. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing measures. Burial, Silver Springs Cemetery. FULL NOTICE TO APPEAR IN SUNDAY'S PAPER. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
Send Flowers
JUN
24
Service
11:00 AM
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved