James E. Cannon
James E. Cannon, affectionately known as "Fella", a lifetime resident of Akron Ohio, was born June 10, 1955 to Louis Cannon Sr. and Betty (Polk) Cannon. He attended North High School and retired from Malco Products. James had a way with people. He always had a kind and encouraging word. He very seldom complained about anything or anyone. He always remained positive. Being a lively person, James loved to look good, smell good, and dance. Love for family was a priority and he always made sure to call and check up on family and friends on a regular basis. He will be deeply missed and his absence will be felt by those that love him dearly. James was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Louis Cannon, Jr, and grandfather Lem Cannon, Sr., grandmother Jesse Johnson, and ex-wife and special friend, Rose Cannon-Davis. He leaves to cherish his memory, daughters, Kathy Williams and Silver Cannon; stepdaughter, QuaShonda Stembridge, brother, David (Vivian) Cannon; aunts, Willa Lanier and Ollie Hill; special nieces, Tasha, Tinekia and Alexis Cannon; special cousins, Donileo T. Cannon, Sr. and Tracy Lanier, eight grandchildren, and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be held Saturday, November 14, 2020, 12:00 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306 where the family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until time of service. Min. Dorothy Ford, Eulogizing. Interment, Mt. Peace Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to 702 Grace Ave., Akron, OH 44320.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Rhoden Memorial Home
Funeral services provided by
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
(330) 724-1201
November 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Rhoden Memorial Home
