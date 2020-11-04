James E. Cook passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at the age of 98. He was born and raised on a farm in Suffield, the son of Ruth and Howard Cook, and one of ten children. Jim was a lifelong resident of Suffield. He married his high school sweetheart, Dorothy Kline, on April 19, 1946. They were married for 48 years before she passed away in January 1994. Jim proudly worked at Harry Miller Excavating and Ruhlin Excavating as an equipment operator and mechanic. After retiring at the age of 62, he took over duties as cemetery sexton and groundskeeper at St. Joseph Church where he worked for over 25 years. He took great pride in the appearance of the cemetery. Jim's favorite hobby was buying and proudly driving Ford cars from Jenior Ford. Jim was a member of St. Joseph Church and the St. Joseph Catholic War Vets. The family wishes to thank all the special people who worked and cared for our father at Kent Ridge Senior Living, as well as Tammy Howard CNP of At Home Medical, and Crossroads Hospice. We appreciate all the wonderful care he was given. Jim is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Dan and Debbie Cook; daughter and son-in-law, Becky and Joe Wohlwend; grandchildren, Adam (Susan) Cook, Mike (Jennifer) Wohlwend, Aaron (Aricka) Cook and Debbie (Jim) Luli; great grandchildren, Nick and Abby Wohlwend, Von and Kaity Cook, George Luli. He is also survived by brothers, Charles and Vance Cook; sister, Joanne Moreland and sister-in-law Mary Jane Kline. In lieu of flowers, donations could be made to St. Joseph Cemetery, 2643 Waterloo Rd., Mogadore, Ohio 44260. Family and friends will be received Sunday, November 8th from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Hopkins Lawver MOGADORE Funeral Home, 34 S. Cleveland Avenue (Route 532), Mogadore, Ohio 44260. Funeral Mass will be Monday, November 9th at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Per state mandates, the family is asking that COVID-19 guidelines be followed; social distancing and mask are required. (Hopkins Lawver, MOGADORE, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com