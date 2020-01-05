Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
1:00 PM
Tallmadge Church of the Nazarene
191 South Munroe Ave.
Tallmadge, OH
Resources
James E. Davis Sr. Obituary
James "Jim" Edwin Davis Sr., 80, of Akron, Ohio, passed away with his family by his side on Friday, December 27, 2019. Jim was born in Garrett, Pennsylvania and spent his life between Garrett and Akron. A cement mason by trade, he was a member of Plaster & Cement Masons Local 109 for more than 50 years and retired from Kenmore Construction after 40 years of service. He loved his work in concrete. Jim was also a proud U.S. Army veteran. His greatest joy in his life was being a Grandpa. Jim was preceded in death by his son, Jimmy, Jr.; daughter, Diana Lyn; mother, Elizabeth; brothers, Fred, Bill, Dean, Ken; and sisters, Pauline, Ruth, Betty, and Janet. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Barbara Sue; his son, Anthony Davis; daughters, Brenda Davis, and Deborah (Ben) Davis; grandchildren, Melanie, Chase (Taryn), Cassie, Danise, Ethan, Emily; great-grandchildren, Jameson, Stella, Cash, Ziahonna, Taleah, Marley, Tyron, Audrey, Klaudia; brother, Charles "Duck" Davis; and many nieces and nephews. Jim had enormous love for his family and close friends. Per Jim's wish, cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life led by Pastor Karla Maple will be held on January 11, 2020, at 1 p.m., with a fellowship and dinner to follow at Tallmadge Church of the Nazarene, 191 South Munroe Ave., Tallmadge, Ohio.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 5, 2020
