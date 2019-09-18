Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Golden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James E. Golden


1988 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James E. Golden Obituary
James "Chevy" E. Golden James "Chevy" Golden, age 31, died suddenly on September 14, 2019. Visitation will be held this Friday, September 20, 2019 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Road, Akron, OH 44305 from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home, where Pastor Randy Baker will celebrate his life. James was born on July 16, 1988 in Cuyahoga Falls, OH. He graduated from East High School in 2006. He was a member of The U.S. Armed Forces and was honorably discharged in 2015. Chevy was employed at Blair Rubber and was a dedicated and loyal member of the Akron Chapter of The InnKeepers Motorcycle Club. No one was ever a stranger to James. He had an infectious smile and a warm personality. He leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Melody Golden; his father, James Golden; his sister, Tiffany Golden; his stepfather, Albert Williams; his stepsister, Alisha Williams; his grandfather, Charles Perine; his nieces, Braylynn and Mar'Lay; his nephews, Brendyn and Brayden; his best friend, Kenya "Tenny" Lester; special cousins, Ja'Lisa Burnette and Deonte "Pooter" Burnette; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. James was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Sandra Perine; his paternal grandmother, Jacqueline Golden; and his paternal grandfather, Dempsey Golden. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now