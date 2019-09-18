|
James "Chevy" E. Golden James "Chevy" Golden, age 31, died suddenly on September 14, 2019. Visitation will be held this Friday, September 20, 2019 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Road, Akron, OH 44305 from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home, where Pastor Randy Baker will celebrate his life. James was born on July 16, 1988 in Cuyahoga Falls, OH. He graduated from East High School in 2006. He was a member of The U.S. Armed Forces and was honorably discharged in 2015. Chevy was employed at Blair Rubber and was a dedicated and loyal member of the Akron Chapter of The InnKeepers Motorcycle Club. No one was ever a stranger to James. He had an infectious smile and a warm personality. He leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Melody Golden; his father, James Golden; his sister, Tiffany Golden; his stepfather, Albert Williams; his stepsister, Alisha Williams; his grandfather, Charles Perine; his nieces, Braylynn and Mar'Lay; his nephews, Brendyn and Brayden; his best friend, Kenya "Tenny" Lester; special cousins, Ja'Lisa Burnette and Deonte "Pooter" Burnette; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. James was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Sandra Perine; his paternal grandmother, Jacqueline Golden; and his paternal grandfather, Dempsey Golden. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 18, 2019