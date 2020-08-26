DOYLESTOWN -- James E. (Jim) Greenlees was called home to his final resting place on Sunday, August 23, 2020. Jim was born in Barberton on February 18, 1936, to the late Rhuel Ray and Alice (Dirham) Greenlees. Jim was a graduate of Barberton High School and a life-long resident of Doylestown. He met the love of his life, Daisy Pavkov at the Varsity Drive In. Growing up during WWII, Jim learned to make the best of what he had when things were rationed. His father taught him building trades and Jim continued using these skills to construct ten homes in Doylestown. He served his country in the Ohio National Guard during the Cuban Missile Crisis and worked several jobs early in life including insurance salesman and photocopier repairman. Jim continued as a small business owner for more than thirty years before retiring to enjoy his seven grandchildren in 2014. He was one of the most kindhearted men you would ever meet and enjoyed life through helping people whether they were strangers, family, or friends. Jim is survived by his wife of 57 years, Daisy; two sons, Ty of Dayton, Ohio and children, Avery and Claire and Jay (Jennifer) of Wadsworth, and children, Carter, Cooper, Wyatt, Sydney, Ava; sister, Ona Zamiska of Venice, FL; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death are his sisters, Lois Leibold, Martha Watkins and Alice Shears. He will be greatly missed. A graveside service will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Chestnut Hill Cemetery with Pastor Jerry Butcher, officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Crossroads Community Church, 700 Gates St., Doylestown, OH, 44230. Online obituary and guest registry are available at www.zakmonbarrenfh.com
