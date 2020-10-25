James E. Little Sr., 75, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 22, 2020. Jim was a life resident of the Akron area and a member of Barberton Church of Christ. Preceded in death by his sister, Judy Williams; brother, Rick Little; daughter, Melissa Copen and son, James E. Little Jr. Jim is survived by his wife of 52 years, Helen; daughter, Meredith (Steve) Mullett; grandchildren, Randy Miller, Rachel Lane and Elissa Godinez; sister-in-law, Cheryl (Jim) Ellis; along with other relatives and friends. A private service will be held for the family with Keith Welch officiating. Entombment to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park.