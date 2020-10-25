1/1
James E. Little Sr.
James E. Little Sr., 75, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 22, 2020. Jim was a life resident of the Akron area and a member of Barberton Church of Christ. Preceded in death by his sister, Judy Williams; brother, Rick Little; daughter, Melissa Copen and son, James E. Little Jr. Jim is survived by his wife of 52 years, Helen; daughter, Meredith (Steve) Mullett; grandchildren, Randy Miller, Rachel Lane and Elissa Godinez; sister-in-law, Cheryl (Jim) Ellis; along with other relatives and friends. A private service will be held for the family with Keith Welch officiating. Entombment to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
