James E. Murphy
Retired Judge James E. Murphy, of Akron, Ohio, passed away peacefully on July 23, 2020 at the age of 88. James (Jim), was born on February 13, 1932 to Edwin and Mary (Higgins) Murphy. Jim graduated from Saint Ignatius High School in Cleveland, Ohio, received his Commerce degree from the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana, and later graduated from the University of Akron School of Law. After a successful law practice with Calhoun, Waddell, Murphy, and Nehrer, Jim was appointed and then elected as a Summit County Municipal Court Judge. He later retired as a Summit County Court of Common Pleas Judge after 30 years on the bench. Jim met his wife, Marilynn Collins, at the 1952 Notre Dame v. Navy football game at Cleveland Stadium. Shortly after returning home from two years of service in the Korean War, they were married. They had five children. A devout Irish Catholic he never missed the Cleveland St. Patrick's Day parade, and was known to exempt his children from school that day, even if teachers protested. Jim was an active member at St. Hilary Parish, where he volunteered counting collections. He will always be remembered for his sharp wit, his inability to resist a fresh garden tomato, his regular one-liners, and his love of Notre Dame. Jim was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Marilynn. He is survived by his five children, Mary (Thomas) Dye, James (Rosary), Maureen, Michael, and Patrick (Carol); three grandchildren, Kathryn Dye, Anne (Andrew) Zakrajsek, and Luke Murphy; and four great-grandchildren, James, Marilynn, Michael, and Colin Zakrajsek. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 1st at St. Hilary Catholic Church, 2750 W. Market St., Fairlawn 44333. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. A live stream of the service will be available at sthilarychurch.org/live/. Private inurnment to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Hilary Parish in Fairlawn.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
July 28, 2020
Dad and I knew Murph for a long time he will be missed a very fair man
michael plemons
Friend
July 28, 2020
Murph always made your day in front of him interesting, entertaining and a learning experience. RIP Judge
Rob Nestico
Friend
July 28, 2020
Judge Murphy gave me a job as a Judicial Assistant when I was in law school. I was nervous walking into the interview. I got the job because I was Irish and because I was a huge Notre Dame football fan. The entire interview consisted of him testing my Fighting Irish football knowledge. He had to make sure I was legit. After graduating he hired my wife as his full time judicial attorney. He was super smart and really funny. Rest in Peace Judge. Go Irish!!!
Joseph Gorman
Friend
July 27, 2020
In the 20 years I've been in the courtroom I've started many sentences with the words "well, you know what Judge Murphy would do in this situation". RIP.
Kevin Mayer
Coworker
July 27, 2020
July 27, 2020
I adored Judge Murphy!!! He was a tough old bird with a marshmallow heart. RIP, your honor. Karen Brouse
Karen Brouse
Coworker
July 27, 2020
I am so saddened to hear this. Judge Murphy was a great character and a really good judge. His stories and jokes were legendary. He insisted he was more Irish than me because he grew up on the Westside of Cleveland, and I was only born and raised in Northern Ireland. I worked for him for 11 years at Summit County Courthouse. Everyday was an adventure. I imagine he and his Notre Dame classmate, Regis Philbin are at the Pearly Gates still arguing over who was the youngest member of their class. May you be in heaven a half hour before the devil knows you are dead. Cheers, Your Honor!
Caroline Zito
Friend
July 26, 2020
am so sorry to hear this . He was always such a great guy to my daughter Quinn and I when we were at IA functions. Rest In Peace Judge Murphy.
Chris Caffrey
Friend
