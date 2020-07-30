Retired Judge James E. Murphy, of Akron, Ohio, passed away peacefully on July 23, 2020 at the age of 88. James (Jim), was born on February 13, 1932 to Edwin and Mary (Higgins) Murphy. Jim graduated from Saint Ignatius High School in Cleveland, Ohio, received his Commerce degree from the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana, and later graduated from the University of Akron School of Law. After a successful law practice with Calhoun, Waddell, Murphy, and Nehrer, Jim was appointed and then elected as a Summit County Municipal Court Judge. He later retired as a Summit County Court of Common Pleas Judge after 30 years on the bench. Jim met his wife, Marilynn Collins, at the 1952 Notre Dame v. Navy football game at Cleveland Stadium. Shortly after returning home from two years of service in the Korean War, they were married. They had five children. A devout Irish Catholic he never missed the Cleveland St. Patrick's Day parade, and was known to exempt his children from school that day, even if teachers protested. Jim was an active member at St. Hilary Parish, where he volunteered counting collections. He will always be remembered for his sharp wit, his inability to resist a fresh garden tomato, his regular one-liners, and his love of Notre Dame. Jim was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Marilynn. He is survived by his five children, Mary (Thomas) Dye, James (Rosary), Maureen, Michael, and Patrick (Carol); three grandchildren, Kathryn Dye, Anne (Andrew) Zakrajsek, and Luke Murphy; and four great-grandchildren, James, Marilynn, Michael, and Colin Zakrajsek. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 1st at St. Hilary Catholic Church, 2750 W. Market St., Fairlawn 44333. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. A live stream of the service will be available at sthilarychurch.org/live/
. Private inurnment to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Hilary Parish in Fairlawn.