I am so saddened to hear this. Judge Murphy was a great character and a really good judge. His stories and jokes were legendary. He insisted he was more Irish than me because he grew up on the Westside of Cleveland, and I was only born and raised in Northern Ireland. I worked for him for 11 years at Summit County Courthouse. Everyday was an adventure. I imagine he and his Notre Dame classmate, Regis Philbin are at the Pearly Gates still arguing over who was the youngest member of their class. May you be in heaven a half hour before the devil knows you are dead. Cheers, Your Honor!

Caroline Zito

Friend