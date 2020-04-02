Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carlson Funeral Homes and Cremation Services - Medina
3477 Medina Road
Medina, OH 44256
(330) 722-5888
Resources
More Obituaries for James Pelc
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James E. Pelc


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James E. Pelc Obituary
"Jim" James E. Pelc, "Jim", age 81, of Canal Fulton, Ohio, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020. He was born on February 19, 1939 in Cleveland, the son of the late Jerry and Evelyn (nee Runkle) Pelc. Jim was a 32nd Degree Mason with the Newburgh Lodge #379. He was recently recognized for his 50th Anniversary of membership in the Local 18 Operating Engineers Union. He was a lover of the outdoors, a go-to guy for solving problems and an active member of the North East Garden Railroad Club. He will be missed by his loving wife, Bev; son, Glenn (Kim) Pelc of Clinton, son, Gary (Mary Beth) Pelc of Stow and daughter, Cheryl (Bill) Filion of Sharon Township; grandchildren, Justin, Gillian, Evan, Zak, Kaeley, Kendra and Michael. Services for Jim will be private at Carlson Funeral Home, Medina. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.carlsonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carlson Funeral Homes and Cremation Services - Medina
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -