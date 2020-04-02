|
"Jim" James E. Pelc, "Jim", age 81, of Canal Fulton, Ohio, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020. He was born on February 19, 1939 in Cleveland, the son of the late Jerry and Evelyn (nee Runkle) Pelc. Jim was a 32nd Degree Mason with the Newburgh Lodge #379. He was recently recognized for his 50th Anniversary of membership in the Local 18 Operating Engineers Union. He was a lover of the outdoors, a go-to guy for solving problems and an active member of the North East Garden Railroad Club. He will be missed by his loving wife, Bev; son, Glenn (Kim) Pelc of Clinton, son, Gary (Mary Beth) Pelc of Stow and daughter, Cheryl (Bill) Filion of Sharon Township; grandchildren, Justin, Gillian, Evan, Zak, Kaeley, Kendra and Michael. Services for Jim will be private at Carlson Funeral Home, Medina.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 2, 2020