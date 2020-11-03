CUYAHOGA FALLS -- James E. Priebe, 88, passed away on November 1, 2020. Jim was born in Kent, OH on December 23, 1931 to the late Henry and Mary Priebe. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service as a letter carrier with 30 years of service. Jim served his country in the Air Force during the Korean Conflict. Jim loved bowling and fishing. He was a hard-working and devoted family man. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by the love of his life, Ruth in 1990, as well as his daughter-in-law Celeste, two grandsons, one granddaughter, six great-grandchildren, and eight siblings. He is survived by his children Jim (Nia), Debi Van Auken, Kari (Randy) Heldman, Tom and Jeff (Lynda), as well as four grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, one great-great grandson and four siblings. A funeral will take place Wednesday, Nov. 4, 11 am at the Anthony Funeral Home Mcgowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, 247 Stow Ave. (at Third St., one block north of Portage Trail) in Cuyahoga Falls, where the family will receive friends for one hour prior to service. Social distancing and masks will be required. A private interment will take place at Chestnut Hill Memorial Park. (McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, FALLS)