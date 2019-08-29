|
James "Jim" E. Sturmi Jr. James E. "Jim" Sturmi Jr., 83, of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, passed into his heavenly home on August 27,2019. Jim was born to James and Alma (nee Dettling) on October 17, 1935 in Akron. Jim was widely known for his devotion and passion to his wife and family, and his humility and kindness. He was an avid reader and lover of OSU Buckeye football, but his greatest passions were being with his family and watching his children and grandchildren's sporting events. Jim was preceded in death by his parents and sister Marilyn McDonald. Left to cherish his memory is the love of his life, Marilyn (nee Jost), of 61 years; children Jeanne Fimmen, Jim Sturmi, John (Louise) Sturmi, and Jeff (Kim) Sturmi; grandchildren Jonathan, Christopher, Sarah, Ben, Abby, Jimmy, Josh, Zachary, Jacob and Lexi; great-grandchildren; Michael, Christopher Jr., Ella, Eva, Landon, Austin, and Brooke and a host of nieces and nephews. A special thanks goes to Summa Hospice nurses Kelly and Adrienne. Memorial donations may be made to Haven of Rest Ministries, 175 E. Market St,, Akron, OH 44308. Visitation will take place on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron from 1 to 4 p.m., with a service at 4 p.m. Interment will take place at Oakwood Cemetery at a later date. To leave the family a special message please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 29, 2019