James E. "Jim" Sullivan, 75, of Peninsula, OH, passed away on July 25, 2020. Please join us as we gather to celebrate Jim's life on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 2 p.m., followed by the Last Alarm with visitation prior from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, OH. Social Distancing and Masks would be appreciated due to the state requirements. Full obituary can be viewed at www.NewcomerAkron.com