|
|
James E. Taylor, 85, went Home to be with the Lord on November 13, 2019. He loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them camping, traveling and fishing. James was a proud veteran of the Marine Corps and retired from Akron General after 35 years of service. James was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Ona Belle Taylor; brother, Robert Taylor; sisters, Sue Shreve and Joyce Cathy; and great-grandson, Donald Dean Boyd II. He is survived by the love of his life for 66 years, Sadie; children, Gail (Jack) Halchak, Patty (Bill) Baird, Eddie Taylor, Julie Meier, Matthew (Hollie) Taylor; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and one great-great granddaughter; and siblings, William Taylor, Betty Troglen, Jerry (Sharon) Taylor, Mike Taylor. Visitation Monday, November 18 from 11:00 to 1:00 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. Funeral service at 1 p.m., Rev. Robert Webb officiating. Interment at Northlawn Memorial Gardens to follow.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 17, 2019