James E. Wood

James E. Wood Obituary
James E. Wood

James E. Wood, 84, passed away on July 31, 2019. Born on April 30, 1935 in Pike County, Kentucky, he was a resident of the Akron/Barberton areas for almost 60 years. He worked as a machinist at Goodyear Aerospace and was a 50 plus year member of the Masonic Lodge. After retiring his hobby was woodworking-making clocks, swings, chairs and various other wood products.

James was preceded in death by his father and mother, James Frennie and Maxie (Bartley) Wood from Kentucky. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Clara Hankins Wood; daughter, Pamela Wood; son, Michael Wood; brothers-in-law, Stanley (Phyllis) Hankins of Doylestown and Fred Hankins of North Carolina; aunt, Mae Crum; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Following James' wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no calling hours or services. Condolences and memories may be shared with the Wood Family at the funeral home website.

Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 4, 2019
