James Earl Doolittle Jr. "Jim", 69, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 5, 2019 surrounded by his family.



Jim was born in Akron on August 2, 1949 to the late James and Deloris Doolittle and was a lifelong area resident. He proudly served in the US Navy during Vietnam, stationed on the USS Sacramento. He married Linda Holt in 1968 and together they raised five children. A devoted and hands-on father and grandfather, Jim was beloved by all his children and grandchildren. Jim could be found at Lynn's Bar on Wednesday nights and KC's on Mondays, playing in the Pool League.



In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his daughter, Angela; granddaughter, Nancy Dawn; and brother, Tim Doolittle. He is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Linda; children, Linda Johnson, Sheila (Jon) Watterman, James Earl Doolittle III (Tracey), and Christy Mosser; siblings Darlene, Donna (Paul), Thomas (Kelli), David, Diana (Wes), Terry and Denise (Tim); Grandchildren,



Kevin, Scott, Gina, Shane, Crystal, Aaron, David, Jason, Destiny, Cory, Angel and Brandon; and great-grandchildren, Hayden, Amelia, Oliver James and Morgan.



The family will receive friends from 4 - 6 p.m. on Monday, June 10 at the Anthony Funeral Homes, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S Main St in Akron. A funeral service will begin at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment at Greenlawn Burial Park will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family, c/o Anthony Funeral Home, to help with Jim's final expenses. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary