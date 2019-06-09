Home

Services
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
(330) 724-1281
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
6:00 PM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
Interment
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Greenlawn Burial Park
James Earl Doolittle Obituary
James "Jim" Earl Doolittle

James Earl Doolittle Jr. "Jim", 69, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 5, 2019 surrounded by his family.

The family will receive friends from 4 - 6 p.m. on Monday, June 10 at the Anthony Funeral Homes, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S Main St in Akron. A funeral service will begin at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment at Greenlawn Burial Park will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family, c/o Anthony Funeral Home, to help with Jim's final expenses.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 9, 2019
