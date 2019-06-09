|
James "Jim" Earl Doolittle
James Earl Doolittle Jr. "Jim", 69, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 5, 2019 surrounded by his family.
The family will receive friends from 4 - 6 p.m. on Monday, June 10 at the Anthony Funeral Homes, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S Main St in Akron. A funeral service will begin at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment at Greenlawn Burial Park will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family, c/o Anthony Funeral Home, to help with Jim's final expenses.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 9, 2019