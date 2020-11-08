1/1
Dr. James Edgar Mottice
1933 - 2020
Dr. James Edgar Mottice, D.O., "Jim", age 87, of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, died Thursday, November 5, 2020 at his home. He was born on June 9, 1933 in Louisville, Ohio, the son of the late James E. and Berdine (Tuckey) Mottice. Jim was a graduate of Louisville High School and went on to become a physician, being educated at the Chicago College Osteopathic Medicine, obtaining his DO Degree in 1959. He interned at Cuyahoga Falls General Hospital and practiced medicine in Cuyahoga Falls and in Stow, Ohio. He retired from general practice in 1998 but continued to work with the elderly in long term care facilities in the Akron area until 2011. Survivors include his wife, the former Sandra "Sandy" Evans, whom he married September 11, 1983; his children, Michael (Mary Kathryn) Mottice, Mark Mottice, Vicki (Kevin) Fearon, Craig (Debbie) Mottice and Steven (Lisa) Mottice; his step-children, Kimberly (Jay) Smith and Keith Creager; 23 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. His brother also survives, Robert (Sandy) Mottice. Other than his parents; James was preceded in death by his sister, Carol Mickley. There will be a Private Memorial Mass at a later date. All arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Newcomer Funeral Home, Akron. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com






Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
1 entry
November 8, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
