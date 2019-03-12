James Edward Floyd



James Edward Floyd, 73, of Edinburg Township, passed away after a brief illness surrounded by his loving family at his home on Friday, March 8, 2019.



James was born to parents, James M. and Mary V. (Gates) Floyd on August 29, 1945 in Akron, Ohio. He began a career as a mechanic at Goodyear Tire and Rubber in October of 1964 and retired from there in December of 2000. In 1980 he began and enjoyed 22 years volunteering as an EMT and firefighter for the Edinburg Fire Department, retiring at the rank of Lieutenant in 2002.



James enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing and in younger years was an avid hunter. He enjoyed tinkering with his pride and joy 1967 Chevelle Super Sport muscle car and his Chevy S10 pickup truck. His family was most important to him and he relished the many years of traveling together.



James is survived by his loving wife, Kathryn (Wellons) Floyd and his daughters, Michele Floyd and Tammy (Joe) Vincent. He also leaves his grandchildren, Bethany (David) Bryant, Daniel, Jacob, and Aaron Leonhardt, Adam and Phillip Vincent; and 8 great-grandchildren. James also will be missed by his siblings, Carol (Joe) Horvath, Bev Stephens and Bob Floyd along with many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.



James was preceded in death by his parents and his great-granddaughter, Evie Leonhardt.



Friends will be received on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at the Liberty Bible Church, 2215 St. Rt. 183, Atwater, Ohio from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Funeral services, officiated by Pastor Paul Phillips, will be held at the church on Friday, March 15 at 12 p.m. Interment will follow at Edinburg Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers donations to the Edinburg Fire Department would be greatly appreciated.



Condolences and memories may be shared at www.Wood-Kortright-Borkoski.com



(Wood-Kortright-Borkoski 330-296-6436) Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary