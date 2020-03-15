Home

Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home
529 West Thornton Street
Akron, OH 44307
(330) 535-1543

James Edward Hawthorne Sr.

James Edward Hawthorne Sr. Obituary
James Edward Hawthorne, age 92, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Akron, OH. James is survived by his children, Don Hawthorne of Cleveland, OH, Julia Johnson of Akron, OH, James Hawthorne Jr. of Cleveland, OH, and Amy (Vernon) Sargent of Akron, OH; grandchildren, and friends, all of whom cherish his memory. The Wake will be held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. at STEWART & CALHOUN FUNERAL HOME, 529 W. Thornton St., Akron, OH 44307. The Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at 11 a.m., at the funeral home, Dr. Beverly Jones, Eulogizing. Friends may visit from 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 15, 2020
