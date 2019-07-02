|
|
James Edward Keenan
James Edward Keenan, 85, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Alter Care of Cuyahoga Falls.
James was born March 27, 1934 to Charles and Arlene (Wildroudt) Keenan in Akron and had been an Akron resident for most of his life. He had been employed by Goodwill Industries and was a member of St. Frances de Sales Catholic Church.
James was preceded in death by his parents; brothers-in-law Fred Boggs and Richard Davis and nieces Debra Sabbagh and Jodie Lynn Smith. He is survived by his siblings Charles (Jeannie) Keenan, Dorothy (Ben) Gesaman, Arlene E. Davis, Jane (Richard) Sabbagh, Margaret Smith, Mary (Bill) Harvey and Kathleen Boggs; many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Friday, July 5, 2019 from 6 to 8 pm at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St. Akron. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday July 6, 2019 at 10:00am at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 4019 Manchester Rd, Akron, OH 44319. In lieu of flowers., donations may be made to Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oaks Dr e, Uniontown, OH 44685.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 2, 2019