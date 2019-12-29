|
James Edward Kroft, "Jim", age 78, of Akron, Ohio, died on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at his home. He was born on December 30, 1940 in Akron, the son of the late William Eugene and Neoma Irene (nee Bittinger) Kroft. Jim was a 1959 graduate of East High School. He was employed for 32 years and retired from Nabisco Brands Inc. in 1993 as a manager. Jim also worked for Donzell's for 9 years. Jim enjoyed music, he played the trumpet; he loved to work on cars; he loved working on his home as well. Jim and his wife, Mary Lou, traveled extensively throughout the U.S. and Canada, and cruising to the Bahamas. He also went on a mission trip to Equador. Survivors include his loving wife of 58 years, the former Mary Lou Carney, whom he married on February 25, 1961; his only daughter, Barbara Jean (David) George; his four grandchildren, Tiffany, Christian, Selena and Andrea George; and one great-grandchild, Willow Elaine Patton. His brother, Robert (Nancy) Kroft also survives. Other than his parents; James was preceded in death by his brother, Frederick "Fred" Kroft. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 AM, January 4, 2020 at Bethel Church of Tallmadge, 231 South Avenue, Tallmadge, Ohio 44278. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Newcomer Funeral Home, Akron. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 29, 2019