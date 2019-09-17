|
|
James Edward Phillips James Edward Phillips, 65, of Clinton, went home to be with the Lord unexpectedly Thursday, September 12, 2019. Jim was born July 21, 1954 in Barberton, Ohio to the late Floyd and Victoria (Truex) Phillips and had been a life resident of the area. He was a 1974 graduate of Northwest High School, a self employed auto mechanic and the owner of Cartel Auto Service, Akron. Jim is survived by his wife, Karen; daughters, Amy (Tim) Phillips, Dorothea (James) Perry and Patricia (Jake) Phillips; nine grandchildren; brother, Charles Phillips; sisters, Mary Wilder and Hazel Boyle, nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be FRIDAY, 11:00 a.m. at the NEW HOPE CHAPEL CHURCH OF CHRIST, 9460 Portage St. NW, Massillon, Ohio 44646, with Dr. Kenneth Morrison officiating. Burial will take place at Canal Fulton Cemetery. Family and friends may call THURSDAY, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. AT THE CHURCH. www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com, Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 17, 2019