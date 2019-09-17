Home

POWERED BY

Services
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
(330) 854-2356
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
NEW HOPE CHAPEL CHURCH OF CHRIST
9460 Portage St. NW
Massillon, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
NEW HOPE CHAPEL CHURCH OF CHRIST
9460 Portage St. NW
Massillon, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Phillips
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Edward Phillips


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Edward Phillips Obituary
James Edward Phillips James Edward Phillips, 65, of Clinton, went home to be with the Lord unexpectedly Thursday, September 12, 2019. Jim was born July 21, 1954 in Barberton, Ohio to the late Floyd and Victoria (Truex) Phillips and had been a life resident of the area. He was a 1974 graduate of Northwest High School, a self employed auto mechanic and the owner of Cartel Auto Service, Akron. Jim is survived by his wife, Karen; daughters, Amy (Tim) Phillips, Dorothea (James) Perry and Patricia (Jake) Phillips; nine grandchildren; brother, Charles Phillips; sisters, Mary Wilder and Hazel Boyle, nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be FRIDAY, 11:00 a.m. at the NEW HOPE CHAPEL CHURCH OF CHRIST, 9460 Portage St. NW, Massillon, Ohio 44646, with Dr. Kenneth Morrison officiating. Burial will take place at Canal Fulton Cemetery. Family and friends may call THURSDAY, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. AT THE CHURCH. www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com, Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
Download Now