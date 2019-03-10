|
|
James Edward Schultz
Age 75, of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio passed Saturday, February 23, 2019.
He was born in Youngstown on January 21, 1944 to the late
Edward and Effie (Ambrosia) Schultz. Jim was a US Navy veteran. He retired from both WR Grace and Roadway. In retirement, he taught driver's education for Top Driver/ Driving Schools of Ohio.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by daughter, Theresa Hastings.
Jim is survived by his wife of 33 years, Cathy; daughters, Ann Riddle, Janet (Kevin) Liska, and Marsha Harris; son-in-law, Kevin Hastings; step-daughters, Jill (Mike) Horak, Lorri (David) Baughman, Jen (Steve) Horgan, Julie (Dan) Norman; sisters, Rosemary (Richard) Dawson, Sandy (Jim) Neveadomi; brother, Ed (Cherie) Schultz; 22 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call on Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 10 - 11 a.m. with a memorial service and luncheon following at Christ Community Chapel, 750 W. Streetsboro St., Hudson, Ohio 44236. Private interment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cuyahoga Falls Cancer Club, PO Box 3244, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44223 or Christ Community Chapel, Hudson. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home, North Canton, Ohio 330-452-4041.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 10, 2019