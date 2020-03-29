Home

Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Akron, OH 44333
(330) 867-4141
James Edward Stilson


1928 - 2020
James Edward Stilson Obituary
Jim passed away peacefully on March 26, 2020, at the age of 91. He is survived by Helen, his beloved wife of 70 years; daughters, Sue (John) Jevin and Ann Stilson; granddaughters, Megan and Katie Jevin. Jim served in the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Air Force for 10 years. He then earned his graduate degree in social work and was very active in programs providing service and support to older adults and their families. He also enjoyed traveling, swimming and camping. Throughout Jim's life, he volunteered at a number of local human service agencies as well as churches in the communities in which he and Helen lived. He greatly enjoyed being a part of the First Congregational Church of Akron, and was a man of great faith. He lived his life helping others and was a good friend to many. As he recently wrote, "I am a happy man." A private funeral service for Jim's family will be held, with a memorial service to be scheduled at a later date for Jim's many friends. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 29, 2020
