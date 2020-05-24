TOGETHER AGAIN James Elton Wallace, "Butch", age 77, of Akron, Ohio, died on May 21, 2020 at his home. He was born on August 12, 1942 in Akron, the son of the late Avie Lee Wallace and the late Verda (nee Rayburn) Adniskey. Butch was an over the road truck driver and retired from Roadway Express. Butch was an active member of Teamsters Local #24 and he was a lifelong member of the NRA. He enjoyed fishing and golfing on his down time and loved his dog, Buckeye. Survivors include his children, Jenise Wallace and James Edward (Erin) Wallace; his grandchildren, Madison, Tristan and Piper Wallace. His siblings also survive, Michael Adniskey, Kenny (Tina) Adniskey, Treva Avery, Chuck (Hilda) Wallace, Danny (Judith) Wallace, Carl (Joan) Wallace and Lecia Wallace. Other than his parents, Butch was preceded in death by his wife, the former Rosemary Mitchell on September 27, 2005, they were married on December 24, 1964; and his siblings, Jettie Kovachik and Edward Wallace. All services will be private and arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Newcomer Funeral Home, Akron. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 24, 2020.