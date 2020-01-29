|
|
James F. Dombo, 95 passed away Jan. 26, 2020. Jim was born October 28, 1924 to the late Joseph and Elizabeth (Vargo) Dombo in Tiltonsville, Ohio where he graduated in 1942. Jim was a U.S. Army Veteran of World War II and took part in the Battle of Okinawa then with the occupation of South Korea. Jim earned a Bachelor's and Master's Degree in Education from Kent State University in 1952-1953. He then joined the Springfield Local Schools and taught Mathematics and Physics until 1969, at which time he became a counselor until his retirement in 1980. In 1962, Jim and his wife, Dorothy went to Hanau, Germany to teach with the Dept. of Defense Schools in Europe. While there, they traveled into West Berlin during the Berlin Crisis and to Russia. Along with his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Dorothy after 53 years of marriage; his brothers, Joseph and Steve; and sisters, Mary, Elizabeth, Teresa and Loretta. He is survived by nieces and nephews, Barbara and Edward Benczo, Micheline and Richard Piccin, Nadja and Alan Stallings, and Mary Beth Seibel. Friends may call at Hennessy-Bagnoli-Moore Funeral Home, 936 N. Main St., Akron (corner of N. Main St. and Mildred Ave.) from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Father Joseph Warner, Celebrant. Entombment will take place at Rose Hill Burial Park with military rites conducted by Firestone VFW Post 3383. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a in Jim's name. You are invited to hbm-fh.com to view James's tribute wall, offer condolences and share memories.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 29, 2020