Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
James F. Gershom Obituary
James F. Gershom of Akron, Ohio, passed away October 7, 2019. He was born November 26, 1958 in Akron, Ohio to late parents James S. and Laura L. Gershom. A 1977 graduate of Garfield High School, he was employed for over 40 years at Macy's, from where he retired. James was preceded in death by his sister, Dorothy Shaw; and nephew, Jeff Harmon. He is survived by his nephew, Bryan Harmon; great-nephew and great-nieces, Cory Harmon, McKenzie Harmon and Sernity Harmon; Uncle Ron Gershom and Aunt Peg (Ted) Marcum. Graveside service will be held at Crown Hill Cemetery, Twinsburg at 11 a.m. on November 8, 2019.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 3, 2019
