James F. Jordan, age 99, of Hartville, OH, formerly of Pittsburgh, PA, passed away on Tuesday morning May 19, 2020. He was born in Philadelphia, PA on December 21, 1920 to the late James and Annetta (Smith) Jordan, a WW II Army Veteran, and retired Assistant Superintendent of Allegheny County Public Schools. He was tirelessly devoted to his late wife Vera Mae and family. He was a member of St. Jacob's Lutheran Church. He is survived by daughter, Kathleen Brown; grandchildren, James (Rhiannon) Brown, Sara Flores-Soler; great-grandchildren, Kinley and Alaina Brown, Elizabeth and Andrew Flores-Soler. Preceded in death by 3 brothers and 1 sister. A Graveside service will be held on Friday 12 noon at West Newton Cemetery, PA and can be viewed at Arnold Funeral Homes Facebook. Arnold, 330-877-9364 www.arnoldfuneralhome.com



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Graveside service
12:00 PM
West Newton Cemetery
