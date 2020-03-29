Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
James F. Quisenberry


1934 - 2020
James F. Quisenberry Obituary
James F. Quisenberry, 85, passed away March 24, 2020. Born on December 21, 1934 in Akron to James and Charlotte (Putt) Quisenberry, he moved to Green in 1972. Jim received a Bachelor's Degree from the University of Akron. He retired from Burt Manufacturing in 1986 as President of the company. Jim enjoyed golfing, bowling and getting together with his friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister, Dorothy Snook. He will be sadly missed by his wife, Jeanne (nee Cobb); daughter, Pam. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Jackson Ridge Nursing Home, especially Rob and Kami. Services and Visitation for James F. Quisenberry will be private due to the current environment surrounding the coronavirus. Please continue to support the QUISENBERRY Family during this difficult time by sharing your prayers and thoughts on NewcomerAkron.com. Thank you for your understanding during this challenging time.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 29, 2020
