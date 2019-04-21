James F.



Stewart



James F. Stewart passed away at home in Cleveland, Ohio, Wednesday, April 10, 2019.



Jim was born on September 19, 1939 in Akron, Ohio. He grew up in Akron and graduated from Coventry High School in 1957. He lived in Cleveland, Ohio for more than 50 years. He was employed by American Greetings, National ACME and worked as a private contractor.



Jim liked the outdoors and spent his free time camping and gardening. He was also an avid fisherman and especially enjoyed fishing and boating on Lake Erie.



Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Lester F. and Marjorie E. Stewart. He is survived by his sister, Delores "Dee" Hayes (Melvin) of Wadsworth, Ohio; nephews, Michael (Dana) Hayes of Canton, Ohio and Mark Hayes of Columbus, Ohio; and niece, Melodee (Gary) Kirkpatrick of Newark, Ohio. He is also survived by many great nephews and nieces and several cousins.



Jim will be remembered fondly by his best friend for over 42 years, Robert Snock and a close friend DeeDee Gilpen.



A Memorial Service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at the Bollinger-Bican Funeral Home, 9810 Denison Ave., Cleveland, Ohio 44102. Mr. Stewart's nephew Michael M. Hayes will be officiating. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary