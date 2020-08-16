1/1
James F. Yocum
James F. Yocum., 62, passed away peacefully August 11, 2020. He was born in Akron, graduated from Manchester High School and earned his ASE Master Technician from Lincoln Tech. James was self-employed as a master auto mechanic and loved classic Oldsmobile's, especially the '65 Olds Cutlass. He was also extremely proud of becoming an Eagle scout and enjoyed online poker. Preceded in death by his father, James R., he is survived by his daughters, Amanda (Matt) Baker and Fynley Yocum; grandchildren, Garrett and Audrey; mother, Fredericka "Freddi"; sisters, Kathy, Kim and Chris (Tom); brother, David; lifelong best friend, Russell Currier; and one son. A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 1 to 4 p.m. at 195 Heartwood Dr., Mogadore, OH 44260. Please share your thoughts and condolences by visiting his Tribute Wall online at www.eckardbaldwin.com




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Eckard-Baldwin Funeral Home & Chapel
760 E. Market St.
Akron, OH 44305
330-535-7141
